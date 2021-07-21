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7 21 21 TRUE LEADERS reveal FRAUDCIs FATHER (D) to the world These people are SICK Pray
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Twitter suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over ‘misleading’ COVID info
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Fauci needs a booster seat
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/28009
Sen Paul expose Fauci
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/28014
Not FDA approved
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/28022
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https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/1086
Pompeo at TPUSA
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Jan 6 detainees singing National Anthem
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/12284
Scoffers gonna scoff by Karen
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/12312
Ghana Biometrics
https://t.me/gracevb/4516
Gen Flynn about AZ
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/26758
TRUMP THE BOSS
https://t.me/QSRdecodes/1616
Andy Griffith
https://t.me/WeAreAwake/4123
Donations can be sent via the following:
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--> http://ketowithawk.com/ 😄
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^
———————————
My Patriot Supply
https://preparewithandweknow.com/
Get stocked up on emergency food today!
———————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Stomps
https://audiojungle.net/item/stomps/21685550
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Twitter suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over ‘misleading’ COVID info
https://tinyurl.com/kuuemwyz
Fauci needs a booster seat
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/28009
Sen Paul expose Fauci
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/28014
Not FDA approved
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/28022
Police stand down in England
https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/1086
Pompeo at TPUSA
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/28147
Jan 6 detainees singing National Anthem
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/12284
Scoffers gonna scoff by Karen
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/12312
Ghana Biometrics
https://t.me/gracevb/4516
Gen Flynn about AZ
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/26758
TRUMP THE BOSS
https://t.me/QSRdecodes/1616
Andy Griffith
https://t.me/WeAreAwake/4123
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/hvv7xr6j
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
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★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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