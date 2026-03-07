Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 7 March 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We speak out each Saturday during this 'time' before a global trigger that WILL cause people to pause and remember the words coming out of the megaphone in the Bourke Street Mall. There WILL be a time when people will be jolted out of their comfort and personalised fear protection to face the truth of all that is being shared publicly. A trigger is likely to happen sooner than later given the state of the world at present. God has called us to be consistent and ready to bring comfort and answers into a perplexed populous.