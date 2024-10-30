The Rock Almighty. A Change Is Coming.....

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!

Not just the impending presidential election Warriors Of Light, but the Church must change in order to occupy until he comes paraphrasing one of Jesus' final commands before ascending. No, we don't compromise the law of God, we change by embracing the tools in which we deliver the message. You know like Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll. Let's Rock indeed!





Video credits:

Impellitteri - "Wrath Child"

Put Impellitteri on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4e5ZZ6z

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4f4LukM

Frontiers Music srl

@frontiersmusicsrl

https://www.youtube.com/@frontiersmusicsrl





Escaping Fear: Pastor Brad's Inspiring Sermon on fear of Change

Frontiers Music srl

@frontiersmusicsrl

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Py4ns2W5wAo





The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net