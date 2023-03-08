SOULED OUT PODCAST // Season 10 // Episode 4 w/ Danny Schmitz [Trailer]

Not only does Danny Schmitz from the Milwaukee-based, heavy rock band Lost In A Name look like Jesus -- he also plays guitar as well as Jesus does -- if Jesus played guitar -- which I believe he did. Fact check it.
It's my great pleasure to (finally) have Danny on the show as we go back many, many years. A fellow musician, a producer, an entrepreneur, a free thinker -- and so much more!
From his humble beginnings, to working with music industry giants, to opening his own studio here in Wisconsin -- fashioning a life of self-determination and actualization.
Great conversation ahead!
So much to talk about -- so little time!
Life is short -- so watch (or listen to) this amazing podcast!
LostInAName.COM
SouledOut.TV
