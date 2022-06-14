Important Truth A Vaccinated Person Needs To Hear!

This is not an attack on you. If you are vaccinated for Covid, you need to watch this video. It will give you the truth on how your vaccine works and what it can and cannot do. Be informed, don't intentionally stay in the dark.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1) Doctors For Covid Ethics -

The COVID vaccines were designed to fail

https://rumble.com/vpw1y9-the-covid-vaccines-were-designed-to-fail.html





2) American Thinker Article - How the COVID Vaccines Kill

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2022/05/how_the_covid_vaccines_kill.html





3) Daily Mail Article - Healthy young people are dying suddenly and unexpectedly from a mysterious syndrome - as doctors seek answers through a new national register

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10895067/Doctors-trying-determine-young-people-suddenly-dying.html





4) The Expose - U.S. Gov. reports prove COVID Vaccination can cause Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome & this is why we’re seeing “Sudden Deaths” & “Monkeypox"

https://expose-news.com/2022/06/12/us-gov-data-covid-jab-a-id-s-mp-sads/