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1/31/2021 Miles Guo: One should never amass ill-gotten wealth. Those who knew where Lai Xiaoming hid his wealth before his execution have already disappeared. So have the HNA employees who were defrauded of their money and were demanding the money back. Before leaving office, President Trump and Secretary Pompeo declared that the CCP committed crime against humanity and genocide, opening up the gate for the whole world to investigate the CCP’s atrocities
1/31/2021郭先生直播：横财不可发，赖小民临刑前获知藏宝图的人已被消失；海航被骗和讨债的员工被消失；川普总统、蓬佩奥国务卿卸任前将中共定为反人类罪、种族大屠杀，给全世界追查中共恶行打开了一道大门