1984 Real Life Thought Crime
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

“The Police can enter your home, search your phone, computer & arrest you for the things you are reading, watching or posting online”

“If you refuse you can be sentenced to 12 months in prison”

“Ireland is the testbed for the next phase of the Global crackdown”

Ireland’s Prime Minister has resigned, but his government is still demanding the power to send police into homes to confiscate computers and cell phones in a bid to censor the entire Internet, worldwide.

Source @Real World News

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

