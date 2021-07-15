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The Most Honest Modern Woman?
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42 views • July 15, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3191/the-most-honest-modern-woman-is-back-call-in-show-january-22nd-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3191-the-most-honest-modern-woman-is-back-call-in-show-january-22nd-2015
Question: “What do you think of the Nurse with a Purse phenomenon? It is true that ‘hot girls’ sometimes show up at the doors of beta males once they have become “used up” by the alphas. But another funny thing happens many years later in a man’s life cycle."
"A typical scenario my girlfriends and I see, is that the man invests in his prime, in the hottest girl, not necessarily the one with the best values, and when a man gets old he realizes that the hot girl took everything he had and he is broke and alone. He tries to woo women in their 40s or 50s, the same types he rejected for the hot girl who took all his resources, because these women now have a home, money and sometimes nursing or care taking experience. Guess what happens to these old men. The same thing.”
Last Conversation: Sex for Resources!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYslCEH_l4k
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3191-the-most-honest-modern-woman-is-back-call-in-show-january-22nd-2015
Question: “What do you think of the Nurse with a Purse phenomenon? It is true that ‘hot girls’ sometimes show up at the doors of beta males once they have become “used up” by the alphas. But another funny thing happens many years later in a man’s life cycle."
"A typical scenario my girlfriends and I see, is that the man invests in his prime, in the hottest girl, not necessarily the one with the best values, and when a man gets old he realizes that the hot girl took everything he had and he is broke and alone. He tries to woo women in their 40s or 50s, the same types he rejected for the hot girl who took all his resources, because these women now have a home, money and sometimes nursing or care taking experience. Guess what happens to these old men. The same thing.”
Last Conversation: Sex for Resources!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYslCEH_l4k
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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