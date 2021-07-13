© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CANADIAN DOCTOR TELLS EVERYONE WHAT'S COMING THIS FALL - NO HEAT, FOOD OR SHOPPING WITHOUT THE SHOT
Follow
5
Share
Report
450 views • July 13, 2021
Dr. Darrell Wolfe says be prepared for what's coming this Fall with no Heat, Food or Shopping and that includes your Work Income as well.
Without the VAX, your life will be over and that's why he's moving to Ixtapa, Mexico and advises you to get out while the gettin's good.
Food shelves will be empty beginning in October as warehouses around the world have been told by Bill Gates and associates to let the food sit.
Without the VAX, your life will be over and that's why he's moving to Ixtapa, Mexico and advises you to get out while the gettin's good.
Food shelves will be empty beginning in October as warehouses around the world have been told by Bill Gates and associates to let the food sit.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.