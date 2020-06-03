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ANTICUARENTENISMO EXPLÍCITO! (Resubido acá)
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3 views • June 03, 2020
Excelente monólogo de mano del periodista Quique Romero, en donde se explaya un poco sobre la hipocresía que se vive respecto de la pandemia, los estereotipos que la gente crea y las noticias que no te cuentan los medios oficiales...
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