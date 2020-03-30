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Why Patricia Steere Left The Flat Earth "Community"
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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43 views • March 30, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Jul 17, 2019 with 9.2K views.
The Audio Version of "Everything That Was Beautiful Became Ugly | Escaping Flat Earth with Patricia Steere" by Noel J. Hadley.
https://ourwayisthehighway.wordpress.com/2019/07/03/everything-that-was-beautiful-became-ugly-escaping-flat-earth-with-patricia-steere/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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