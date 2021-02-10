WW84 - The Role of the Watch (the wish for MORE TIME) and Max Taking the Left-Hand Path (#6 in series)

Wonder Woman 1984 continues to hold our interest as the film dances all over some of the most valuable secrets of this hour of the age.Aaron and I had a remarkable sign while researching WW84 that affirms we are right on target! The signs had to do with WW84, the rainbow, and connections to the Temple at the Center of Time. Lord willing, we'll be sharing about that and what it means soon, but in this video, we're going to pick right up where we left off in the previous video. There's much more bean-spilling!This video is #6 in the WW84 series. Find "playlist" here:This video on alternate platforms:Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon: