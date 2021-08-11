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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/trustthescience/
We are being told to trust the science. But what science? From which scientists? Join James for this week’s edition of The Corbett Report podcast as he explores the transparent lies of the “settled science” crowd and how those lies will increasingly be used to run our lives in the new biosecurity state.