Scott Ritter: Decades of Iran nuclear allegations rest on fake intel - clip

Scott Ritter: Decades of Iran nuclear allegations rest on fake intel

Israel has been feeding forged intelligence to the US since 2004 to push the claim that Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said.

He says investigations found no link to a weapons program, while key documents were later exposed as fabricated—shaping US policy and its exit from the nuclear deal.

💬 “American politicians have proven themselves to be vulnerable to being pressured by Israelis,” Ritter said.

Ritter added that Iran agreed to a deal that would have permanently blocked any path to nuclear weapons and insists it neither needs nor seeks them, citing a fatwa banning such arms.

Adding:

Iranian Supreme National Security Council confirms death of Ali Larijani

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed the death of its Secretary Ali Larijani, Tasnim reported.

He was killed inside his daughter’s home together with his son Morteza Larijani, his deputy Alireza Bayat and several guards.

💀 Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz earlier said Larijani had been killed in an Israeli strike .

⚔️ President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed “harsh revenge” for Larijani’s killing, his office said.

Adding:

🚨U.S. TRILLION-DOLLAR DRONE STRATEGY NOW OBSOLETE

Iran's Ghaem-118 is shooting down Israeli Hermes 900 heavy drones and their American counterparts, the MQ-9 Reapers, right over Iranian airspace. Here is all you need to know about the Ghaem-118:

🔸 Boasting a 25-kilometer range powered by a turbojet engine and advanced multi-sensor guidance combining radar electro-optical and infrared seekers this low-cost system delivers pinpoint accuracy against low-altitude swarms while defeating Pentagon jamming tactics

🔸 Five-missile tube launchers mounted on rugged ARAS-3 trucks have already scored multiple combat kills against heavy Israeli Hermes 900 and US MQ-9 class drones over provinces like Isfahan and Lorestan

🔸 First unveiled during the February 2025 Great Prophet 19 exercises the Ghaem-118 was built from the ground up as a cheap high-volume counter to Western air dominance

🔸 High-explosive fragmentation warhead shreds small low-signature targets on impact turning million-dollar drones into scrap in seconds

🔸 Fully networked fire-control radar coordinates multiple launchers at once creating a layered kill web across Iranian skies

🔸 With fresh shipments now arming Houthis in Yemen, this system is rapidly multiplying threats to US and Israeli drone fleets far beyond Iran's borders

Do you believe the US can ultimately establish control over Iranian airspace?

@NewRulesGeo❗️Follow us on X (https://x.com/NewRulesGeo?t=6cJ2ZyQr-1f_lBvKPNggKw&s=09)