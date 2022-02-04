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Saint Germain and Portia: How to Become a Resilient Aquarian Family
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31 views • February 04, 2022
https://www.heartscenter.org - In this discourse given by Saint Germain and Portia through David Christopher Lewis, a teaching is given on the experiences that build up the Aquarian community through the family. In the Aquarian family, parents model, as much as possible, how God, as Father and Mother, loves their children who are recognized and treated as children of God and created in his image. Love is at the center of our lives and at the center of resilient families. Holy prayer within a family seals love in a flowfield that nurtures and protects the souls of each family and family member. Each child is a co-equal in the eyes of heaven and has equal responsibility for outpicturing the mission of that family. Every individual is honored for their intrinsic God-identity. Each family has a guardian angel and a divine plan. This guardian angel protects the family and highlights the positive traits of the family while lessoning the negative traits and this occurs through love and forgiveness within the family.
Released during the first day of the 2021 Winter Solstice Conference: The Victory of Aquarian Families: Children and Youth Free in a New Age Dawning Now! Presented by The Hearts Center of Mexico, December 18-20.
Join heartfriends around the world in Aquarian prayer and meditation, services, conferences, pilgrimages, and Meru University spiritual courses.
Learn spiritual sciences from ascended masters such as Saint Germain, Mother Mary, El Morya, Jesus and Gautama Buddha. Be filled with love in the NOW.
.•*¨`*•✿.ℒℴ vℯ. ✿•*¨`*•.¸
I'M * N E W * P A G E - Find out about us here! http://tinyurl.com/qgpjg5d
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M E R U * U N I V E R S I T Y - Register for live and self-administered classes on ascended master teachings, including the Path of Initiation to the Ascension, Alchemy and Abundance, Buddhic Awareness and Beingness, Crystal Rays, Divine Love and Twin Flames, The Human Aura and the Chakras. https://www.MeruUniversity.org
S P I R I T U A L * C O N F E R E N C E S - Participate in spiritual conferences to help you reach personal enlightenment, commune with your Higher Self and ascended masters, learn new ways to pray, meditate and find inner peace. See our upcoming events- http://tinyurl.com/cqeraaw
L I V E * B R O A D C A S T S - Pray, meditate and sing with us during live broadcasts! These free services provide a powerful way to connect with your Higher Self, angels, the ascended masters and saints. During these sessions, our group meditations, prayers, mantras, music and song create a powerful field of love and joy that brings comfort, protection and healing light to many. See our Live Broadcast Schedule. https://tinyurl.com/y3h8ubvh
N E W * A G E * S T O R E - Shop our new age bookstore where you'll find spiritual books and music, uplifting artwork, and beautiful prayers and rosaries on CDs. https://store.heartscenter.org/
Use coupon YouTube10 for 10% off!
P R A Y E R S * D E C R E E S * A N D * S O N G S - Access our huge bank of prayers, decrees and songs to assist you with praising God and also requesting heavenly assistance. http://tinyurl.com/bw3kkve
F A C E B O O K - http://tinyurl.com/qhnae7n
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www.centrodecorazones.org
Encuentra nuestras oraciones en español en este enlace: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/DecretosyRosarios/tabid/1538/language/en-US/Default.aspx
¡Únete a Amigos del Corazón hispanoparlantes en servicios de oración de la Era de Acuario!! -y meditaciones, dictados, conferencias, peregrinaciones y cursos espirituales en la Universidad Meru Hispanoamérica.
Aprende ciencias espirituales de Maestros Ascendidos como Saint Germain, Madre María, El Morya, Jesús, los arcángeles y Elohim. Cursos 2020 aquí: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1561&;language=es-ES
Puedes revisar esta página para saber quiénes somos: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1679
Para conocer acerca de nuestras actividades, ve a : https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1642
O suscríbete a nuestra Revista del Corazón virtual: http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh
Si quieres conocer a Amigos del Corazón en varias partes del mundo, puedes encontrar más información aquí: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/InternationalHeartsCenterCommunity/tabid/957/Default.aspx
Encuentranos en Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/heartscenterchile/ https://www.facebook.com/heartscenter/mexico
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_chile/ https://instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_mexico?igshid=1n668sbqt8fs9
También tenemos chats de whatts aps, más información al : [email protected]
Released during the first day of the 2021 Winter Solstice Conference: The Victory of Aquarian Families: Children and Youth Free in a New Age Dawning Now! Presented by The Hearts Center of Mexico, December 18-20.
Join heartfriends around the world in Aquarian prayer and meditation, services, conferences, pilgrimages, and Meru University spiritual courses.
Learn spiritual sciences from ascended masters such as Saint Germain, Mother Mary, El Morya, Jesus and Gautama Buddha. Be filled with love in the NOW.
.•*¨`*•✿.ℒℴ vℯ. ✿•*¨`*•.¸
I'M * N E W * P A G E - Find out about us here! http://tinyurl.com/qgpjg5d
S U B S C R I B E * T O * O U R * N E W S L E T T E R *
http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh
CONNECT to Local and International groups: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/FindLocalandInternationalGroups/tabid/1204/Default.aspx
M E R U * U N I V E R S I T Y - Register for live and self-administered classes on ascended master teachings, including the Path of Initiation to the Ascension, Alchemy and Abundance, Buddhic Awareness and Beingness, Crystal Rays, Divine Love and Twin Flames, The Human Aura and the Chakras. https://www.MeruUniversity.org
S P I R I T U A L * C O N F E R E N C E S - Participate in spiritual conferences to help you reach personal enlightenment, commune with your Higher Self and ascended masters, learn new ways to pray, meditate and find inner peace. See our upcoming events- http://tinyurl.com/cqeraaw
L I V E * B R O A D C A S T S - Pray, meditate and sing with us during live broadcasts! These free services provide a powerful way to connect with your Higher Self, angels, the ascended masters and saints. During these sessions, our group meditations, prayers, mantras, music and song create a powerful field of love and joy that brings comfort, protection and healing light to many. See our Live Broadcast Schedule. https://tinyurl.com/y3h8ubvh
N E W * A G E * S T O R E - Shop our new age bookstore where you'll find spiritual books and music, uplifting artwork, and beautiful prayers and rosaries on CDs. https://store.heartscenter.org/
Use coupon YouTube10 for 10% off!
P R A Y E R S * D E C R E E S * A N D * S O N G S - Access our huge bank of prayers, decrees and songs to assist you with praising God and also requesting heavenly assistance. http://tinyurl.com/bw3kkve
F A C E B O O K - http://tinyurl.com/qhnae7n
---
www.centrodecorazones.org
Encuentra nuestras oraciones en español en este enlace: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/DecretosyRosarios/tabid/1538/language/en-US/Default.aspx
¡Únete a Amigos del Corazón hispanoparlantes en servicios de oración de la Era de Acuario!! -y meditaciones, dictados, conferencias, peregrinaciones y cursos espirituales en la Universidad Meru Hispanoamérica.
Aprende ciencias espirituales de Maestros Ascendidos como Saint Germain, Madre María, El Morya, Jesús, los arcángeles y Elohim. Cursos 2020 aquí: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1561&;language=es-ES
Puedes revisar esta página para saber quiénes somos: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1679
Para conocer acerca de nuestras actividades, ve a : https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1642
O suscríbete a nuestra Revista del Corazón virtual: http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh
Si quieres conocer a Amigos del Corazón en varias partes del mundo, puedes encontrar más información aquí: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/InternationalHeartsCenterCommunity/tabid/957/Default.aspx
Encuentranos en Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/heartscenterchile/ https://www.facebook.com/heartscenter/mexico
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_chile/ https://instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_mexico?igshid=1n668sbqt8fs9
También tenemos chats de whatts aps, más información al : [email protected]
Keywords
saint germaindavid christopher lewisthe hearts centersaint germain and portiathe victory of aquarian familiesbuilding aquarian communitiesthrough the familyin the aquarian familyparents model god as much as possiblefather and mother love their childrenchildren created in gods imagelove is at the center of our livesholy prayer within a familynurture and protect familiesthe mission of that familygod-identitya guardian angela divine planlove and forgiveness within the familychildren and youth free in a new age
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