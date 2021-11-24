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Protestors Facing Violent Tyrants As Donald Trump's Wuhan Connection Exposed
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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150 views • November 24, 2021
Around the world, people are rising up in protest against the tyrannies of their respective governments and now, the mask of the tyrants, as well as their agents of the state, police and military, are beginning to become violent against the population. This is good in the sense that it shows the people how dangerous it is to allow government to determine health and science, which is not a part of their jurisdiction. Along with this is the revelation that former President Donald Trump's new social media platform's financial backing is tied to... Wuhan, China.

We'll cover these things and a little more from the lives of Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/protestors-facing-violent-tyrants-as-donald-trumps-wuhan-connection-exposed-video/

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donald trumpprotestsmedical tyrannyvaccine mandatesmaskswuhantim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiocovid
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