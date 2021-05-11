Dolly Parton sings Salinne, Saline, Saline SAAAlineee!"cause once you're dead, that's a bit too late...and gets COVID vaccine shot (at 75 years of age) from her doctor friend at VanderbiltNaji N. Abumrad, M.D. , who specialises in Obesity; metabolic syndrome; morbid obesity; metabolism; insulin resistance;more coverage of the COVID Theater dog-and-pony-show as world leaders pretend to be injected in the hopes it will inspire confidence in you to receive the vaccine.At this point, with all the information pouring in, you would have to be somewhat of a mental deficient to agreed to be vaccinated, because on what basis could you possibly justify it? From an illness that is so mild from which 99 per cent recover .Remember, an mRNA vaccine has, up to now, never been approved for human use, and there’s a very good reason why that has always been the case.The side effects are really high and the long-term effects are unknown.Dolly Parton pleads with you to take the VACCINE! WHY????