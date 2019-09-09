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The Scourge of Loneliness
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18 views • September 09, 2019
In January 2018 the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, announced the creation of a new ministerial portfolio in her cabinet for the purpose of combating loneliness. Melissa Healy from the LA Times wrote, “The country that put the starch in "stiff upper lip" has made companionship, conversation and human contact a national priority.” Loneliness according to Theresa May is a scourge on society and statistics bear that out. How do we combat the scourge of loneliness?
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http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
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