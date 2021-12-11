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[Bidan]flation Nation: This Is Impossible To Ignore
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20 views • December 11, 2021
Inflation Nation
* Nothing makes America poorer faster than inflation, which just hit a 39-year high.
* The CPI lets leaders hide the economic mess they’ve made.
* There is only one accurate way to measure inflation — what does it cost you to live in this country compared to a year ago?
* Inflation is a huge problem, but financial journalists are ignoring it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6286245140001
* Nothing makes America poorer faster than inflation, which just hit a 39-year high.
* The CPI lets leaders hide the economic mess they’ve made.
* There is only one accurate way to measure inflation — what does it cost you to live in this country compared to a year ago?
* Inflation is a huge problem, but financial journalists are ignoring it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6286245140001
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