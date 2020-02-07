© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gavin Newsom Taking Over PG&E and Making it Mandatory to Vote!!
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • February 07, 2020
Gov. Newsom Doubles Down on State Takeover of PG&E, Says Utility ‘No Longer Exists’!? The real goal appears to be controlling the state’s energy and renewable energy mandates!! And Gavin wants anyone who register to vote would be required to cast ballots under new bill!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.