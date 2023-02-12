https://gettr.com/post/p282u5r48ea

2/10/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 83: At our protest site in front of the house of Luc’s ex-wife, a lady came to us with questions regarding our protest. After hearing our explanation, the lady immediately expressed her understanding and support. She also said she would be on the righteous side and help us spread the truth.

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan





2/10/2023 对邪恶说不第83天：在卢克前妻家的抗议现场，我们向一位女士有疑问的女士解释了为什么要在这里抗议的原因，得到了这位女士的理解和支持。她表示要站在正义的一方，帮我们传播真相

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建



