Cat 4 Hurricane Ian slams into South Florida.
Hurricane Ian slammed in Florida's Southern Gulf Coast on Wednesday 28th September, 2022 as a destructive Category 4 storm.


Winds over 155 mph and storm surges of up to 12 feet were recorded. It is one of the strongest hurricanes on record in The US.


At the time of publishing this video the storm is tracking its way inland through the Carolinas as a category 1 storm and is likely to bring severe flooding in its wake to those regions.


Footage courtesy of the following Telegram channels -


@InsiderPaper


@police_frequency


@dailyrealtimenews


@thepeoplesMilitia


@disclosetv


