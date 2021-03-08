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The Death of the Dollar. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
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1923 views • March 08, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3059/the-death-of-the-dollar-peter-schiff-and-stefan-molyneux
As the financial markets plunge, many are desperately waiting to see if the Federal Reserve and Janet Yellen will decline to raise the Federal Funds Interest Rate from its current 0-0.25%. In light of the volatility shown by the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other economic indicators, Wall Street yearns for more quantitative easing in the form of QE4.
Peter Schiff and Stefan Molyneux discuss the latest news in the United States and global economy, including: the Chinese currency devaluation, fall of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index, mountains of debt, the Dollar compared to the Euro, the plunge in the price of Oil, Bernie Sanders popularity, Gold, Jon Stewart formerly of The Daily Show, minimum wage absurdity, the hatred of the rich and the economic future of the United States.
Schiff Gold: http://schiffgold.com
Schiff Radio: http://www.schiffradio.com
Euro Pacific Capital: http://www.europac.com
Peter Schiff is an economist, financial broker/dealer, author, frequent guest on national news, the host of the Peter Schiff Show Podcast, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and the Chairmain of Schiff Gold.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
As the financial markets plunge, many are desperately waiting to see if the Federal Reserve and Janet Yellen will decline to raise the Federal Funds Interest Rate from its current 0-0.25%. In light of the volatility shown by the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other economic indicators, Wall Street yearns for more quantitative easing in the form of QE4.
Peter Schiff and Stefan Molyneux discuss the latest news in the United States and global economy, including: the Chinese currency devaluation, fall of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index, mountains of debt, the Dollar compared to the Euro, the plunge in the price of Oil, Bernie Sanders popularity, Gold, Jon Stewart formerly of The Daily Show, minimum wage absurdity, the hatred of the rich and the economic future of the United States.
Schiff Gold: http://schiffgold.com
Schiff Radio: http://www.schiffradio.com
Euro Pacific Capital: http://www.europac.com
Peter Schiff is an economist, financial broker/dealer, author, frequent guest on national news, the host of the Peter Schiff Show Podcast, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and the Chairmain of Schiff Gold.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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