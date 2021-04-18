Pompeo Called on Biden Administration To Form Alliance With Japan Against Communist China

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4/16/2021 During an interview on Fox News, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the Biden Administration to form an alliance with Japan to counter the threat from Communist China. Companies from Communist China are potential risks because they are associated with the CCP military and they sucked in US capital investment without proper financial disclosure. In addition, American companies investing in Communist China should pay attention to the ongoing genocide.