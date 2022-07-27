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Egountchi Behanzin était en direct.
4 h
URGENT ! CONGO LES CASQUES BLEUS TIRENT SUR DES MANIFESTANTS NON ARMÉS, IL Y’A PLUS 15 MORTS ET PLUSIEURS BLESSÉS PAR BALLES.
CAMEROUN DES ENFANTS,HOMMES ET FEMMES, PAYÉS POUR ACCUEILLIR ET APPLAUDIR MACRON PENDANT SA VISITE. INADMISSIBLE !
ARMONS-NOUS IDÉOLOGIQUEMENT
LA RÉVOLUTION EST EN MARCHE !
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