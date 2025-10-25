BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
No cameras allowed in Charlie Kirk’s assassination trial. I wonder why?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10122 followers
220 views • 21 hours ago

The judge overseeing the Charlie Kirk assassination trial is now weighing a decision to ban cameras from the courtroom.

Tyler Robinson has asked to appear in plain clothes, and his legal team is pushing for a full media blackout during the proceedings.

Source @Shadow of Ezra

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING

