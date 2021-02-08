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World Freedom Alliance - Documentary (Part 1)
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73 views • February 08, 2021
In this depressing world that's been visited by evil, here is a video that will lift your heart!
It features the incredibly successful 'pots and pans' protest that has been raging in Denmark. In this documentary you'll see a rally, where the ever growing World Freedom Alliance members attend the rally and give stirring speeches.
Well worth viewing - if only to encourage us all that we WILL win this war against humanity that's being waged by the Cabal. You are definitely not alone - we will go from a minority to a majority, as people wake up across the globe.
More info. at Big Gee's Blog ( https://biggeesblog.cymru )
It features the incredibly successful 'pots and pans' protest that has been raging in Denmark. In this documentary you'll see a rally, where the ever growing World Freedom Alliance members attend the rally and give stirring speeches.
Well worth viewing - if only to encourage us all that we WILL win this war against humanity that's being waged by the Cabal. You are definitely not alone - we will go from a minority to a majority, as people wake up across the globe.
More info. at Big Gee's Blog ( https://biggeesblog.cymru )
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