PRES. JOE BIDEN'S "HAPPY VALLEY " PARODY presented by Monty Python

And Now for Something Completely Different !



Parody on President Joe Biden's Happy USA - if you are NOT HAPPY - they just Hang You



Monty Python's "Happy Valley Fairy Tale" Rare & Complete 1972



Classic Python with Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, Graham Chapman



This recording is from my Personal Collection downloaded back in 1972 and



converted from VHS to Digital Media to share with the World. Enjoy !



TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.