Live Chat with Paul; -115- Tyler on BS Cover Ups + Thirdphase pushing Helis,Jets,Props + Art as UFOs

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Tyler of Secureteam claiming cover up on the balloons
and the first one confirm as spy balloon is pure nonsense
and thirdphase promoting JUNK as UFOs. Paul investigates the harder ones
and confirms if aliens or man made craft!
[00:02:00] (1c) Paul talks about Plexx missing and what hes been doing.
[00:16:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - Secureteam10 latest video reviewed and shamed
for disinfo and conspiracy talk with 0 facts and its misleading thumb and title
making his people think its on UFO cover up on aliens!
[00:27:00] (2b) Paul checks news posts for latest on Spy Balloon to compare
it with Tylers script.. and NO! not confirmed as anything other then weather balloons
and mundane stuff.
[00:42:50] (2c) Paul looks at socialblade stats and again shows how you
use the info to work out earnings from ADs, traffic is looks legit and more
[01:00:00] (2d) Gabber joins on Voice
[01:20:00] (2e) back to Tylers annoying droning video analyst
[02:17:00] (3) Thirdphaseofmoon promote a video but have cropped it and
played with the brightness and colors as Paul has the original source
of a guy on twitter. Paul compares both and shows his analysis which pins
what the light ORB is from Mexico or is it south America? 2 locations claimed again!
[02:30:00] (3b) TPOM make silly claims and moves on to a new video that Paul
wil come back too and solve it.
[02:34:00] (3c) Resume ORB analysis.
[02:37:00] (3d) Paul looks up how Iris Aperture work in smartphones
is it same as camera or a mix of electronic shading.
[02:59:20] (3e) Paul shows his frames analysis showing part of the craft
and audio enhancement that proves what they are filming and MUST OF KNOWN!
[03:10:00] (4) Rob Farmers requested video for analysis Paul breaks it down
from Preston UK 20 Feb 2023.
[03:39:00] (5) Twitter rules on images and private info vs public as UCR got
banned for 2 weeks using a image from twitter profile of someone.
[03:49:50] (6) Now Paul breaks down thirdphase latest BS videos on UFOs
like the sea BUOY, Art and plane tic tacs.
[03:52:00] (7) But first go back to the UFO over beach video .. Paul proves
what it is using filters.
[04:04:00] (8) back to the washed up BUOY on Japans beach (YAWN!)
[04:17:00] (9) Art mimicking UFOs? Paul thinks it could be 2 halves of
a milk silo to explain what he initially thought.
[04:31:00] (10) Paul could not pin this one as LIZ low info zone no info
on location time and date.. but thinks it could be most likely a top of
a underground water tank.. but cant rule out museum UFO prop until
more info comes in!
[04:44:00] (11) Paul thinks Drone as audio sounds like one not Bird or
Alien UFO!
[04:54:00] (12) Paul and Mick West say this one is out of focus of
a small plane like Learjet
[05:06:00] (13) Look at 18wheels blue flash . Paul says its over
the hill side and looks like transformer explosion.. Paul looks for
matches of Lightning and sub stations on fire.
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
