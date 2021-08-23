BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Cure is More Devastating Then the Disease: (Ireland vs Australia) A Contrast in COVID Tyrannies
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • August 23, 2021
I have included two very different (yet very similar) events going on in two Commonwealth countries - Ireland and Australia. From the Sixth Sense BitChute Channel I have mirrored a recent video from Irish doctor Anne McCloskey who came out of retirement to help fight COVID last year and now she is devastated by what she is witnessing in Ireland's over burden hospitals as now she is dealing with the double jabbed who are getting sick with the Delta Variant and then I have taken Rebel Media's latest video from Melbourne, Australia showing the police brutality being used on citizen's protesting continued lock down's for just a few sick with COVID, when really what it is all about is beating people into submission to take the jab because Australian's are seeing the after effects of the jab in other countries and do not like what they are seeing.


Dr. Anne McCloskey
THE DEEP STATE HAS DECLARED WAR ON THE PEOPLE USING A BIO CHEMICAL WEAPON LINKED WITH 5G&LED ATTACK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SAzk6OgbrkOD/

FREE AUSTRALIA: The world needs to witness what police did in Melbourne yesterday
Rebel News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bD5-1Z1LXeU&;t=51s

Related link:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9905631/Double-jabbed-catch-Delta-variant-just-likely-spread-Covid-unvaccinated.html

You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]

Please follow me on Social Media

GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda

GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda

Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

GlobalAgenda on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ

GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/

GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda

Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027

Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/

Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
irelandaustraliafreeaustralia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report Outlines Six Carrying Exercises for Strengthening Multiple Muscle Groups

Report Outlines Six Carrying Exercises for Strengthening Multiple Muscle Groups

Petra Stone
The healing power of basil essential oil

The healing power of basil essential oil

Laura Harris
Study Links Air Pollution Exposure to Changes in Cellular Fat Metabolism

Study Links Air Pollution Exposure to Changes in Cellular Fat Metabolism

Iva Greene
Health Report Links Avocado Consumption to Nutrient Intake, Gut and Heart Health

Health Report Links Avocado Consumption to Nutrient Intake, Gut and Heart Health

Coco Somers
Heavy green tea drinkers had a 26% lower death risk in massive Vietnam study

Heavy green tea drinkers had a 26% lower death risk in massive Vietnam study

Cassie B.
Study Finds Single HIIT Session May Increase Bone Formation Markers in Premenopausal Women

Study Finds Single HIIT Session May Increase Bone Formation Markers in Premenopausal Women

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy