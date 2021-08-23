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The Cure is More Devastating Then the Disease: (Ireland vs Australia) A Contrast in COVID Tyrannies
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90 views • August 23, 2021
I have included two very different (yet very similar) events going on in two Commonwealth countries - Ireland and Australia. From the Sixth Sense BitChute Channel I have mirrored a recent video from Irish doctor Anne McCloskey who came out of retirement to help fight COVID last year and now she is devastated by what she is witnessing in Ireland's over burden hospitals as now she is dealing with the double jabbed who are getting sick with the Delta Variant and then I have taken Rebel Media's latest video from Melbourne, Australia showing the police brutality being used on citizen's protesting continued lock down's for just a few sick with COVID, when really what it is all about is beating people into submission to take the jab because Australian's are seeing the after effects of the jab in other countries and do not like what they are seeing.
Dr. Anne McCloskey
THE DEEP STATE HAS DECLARED WAR ON THE PEOPLE USING A BIO CHEMICAL WEAPON LINKED WITH 5G&LED ATTACK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SAzk6OgbrkOD/
FREE AUSTRALIA: The world needs to witness what police did in Melbourne yesterday
Rebel News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bD5-1Z1LXeU&;t=51s
Related link:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9905631/Double-jabbed-catch-Delta-variant-just-likely-spread-Covid-unvaccinated.html
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Dr. Anne McCloskey
THE DEEP STATE HAS DECLARED WAR ON THE PEOPLE USING A BIO CHEMICAL WEAPON LINKED WITH 5G&LED ATTACK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SAzk6OgbrkOD/
FREE AUSTRALIA: The world needs to witness what police did in Melbourne yesterday
Rebel News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bD5-1Z1LXeU&;t=51s
Related link:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9905631/Double-jabbed-catch-Delta-variant-just-likely-spread-Covid-unvaccinated.html
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
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Global Agenda on Rumble
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