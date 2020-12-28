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Giuliani: Starting after Christmas, this is really going to 'Blow Up'
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236 views • December 28, 2020
“Because the evidence that all these crooked television networks, newspapers, big tech, and the leadership of the Democratic Party, have been giving you is false. And you’re going to find that out all at once. It’s going to be very shocking to the country.” - Giuliani said.
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