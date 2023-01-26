The Nature of our Faith 1 - God

This is the first in a series that is a follow up to the prayer and humility video. This series will break down the fundamentals of our faith scripturally and then culminate in an analogy that will demonstrate how they all work together and thereby help us learn to be more connected to God and effective in our faith.
