Oh No She Doesn't Wear A Shirt And Her Hair Is A Mess 😱
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
206 followers
4
95 views • 7 months ago

Part 1 Converging Technologies for Improving Human Performance NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY, INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE SCIENCE NSF/DOC-sponsored report Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science Foundation 2002

https://rumble.com/v5elq79-326859237.html

Part 2. https://rumble.com/v5eqp2d-327091045.html

.

Yo Grok: Is the Human Body connected to the Internet of Nano Things at the Physical Layer under 6G IoBnT?

https://rumble.com/v5d95b0-324592668.html

.

Wirelessly Hacking Gene to Reprogram Human Genome Alumni University at Buffalo - Scientists Are Using The Human Body As The Antenna In 6g IMT-2030

https://rumble.com/v5cbz6z-323045099.html

.

Bio-Cyber Interfaces for Intrabody Molecular Communications Systems IoBnT 6G Funded by Science Foundation Ireland and the Department of Agriculture

https://rumble.com/v5dntvd-325277689.html

.

PANACEA: An Internet of Bio-NanoThings Application for Early Detection and Mitigation of Infectious Diseases - Genetically Engineered Cells ITU-IEEE

https://rumble.com/v5cbk4p-323025577.html

.

National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) - Nanotechnology - Nanosensors - nanoscale network - Molecular nanotechnology - Intrabody Molecular Communication - The Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) 6G

https://rumble.com/v5c3snw-322663388.html

.

Market $ize & Growth 2030: Nanotechnology, nano-Medicine, Nanonetworks (IOnT)(IOBNT), nano sensors, Body Area Networks, 6G, Optogenetics! - Money Talks & Bullshit Walks!

https://rumble.com/v5cpt7m-323690530.html

.

Nanotechnology: A Revolution in Modern Industry - PMC - Nano In Literally Everything!

https://rumble.com/v5cl9lt-nanotechnology-a-revolution-in-modern-industry-pmc-nano-in-literally-everyt.html

.

Nanotechnology for biosensors

https://rumble.com/v5dfy9p-nanotechnology-for-biosensors.html

.

MINERVA: Communication Theoretical Foundations of Nervous System Towards Bio-Inspired Nanonetworks - SYNTHETIC BIOENGINEERING IN Vivo with SMART MATERIALS

https://rumble.com/v5cclbh-323073773.html

.

The Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) represents a transformative convergence of computer science, communication, nanotechnology, bioengineering, and medical science IEEE-ITU 6G July 6, 2024

https://rumble.com/v5dg19d-324914017.html

.

ITU-IOBNT 6G Volume 2 (2021) Internet of Bio-Nano Things for health applications "Human Body as IoBNT Infrastructure" ITU-EUROPEN HORIZONS 6G

https://rumble.com/v5dfgd1-324886933.html

.

Nanonetworking in the Terahertz Band and Beyond From Nano-Bio Interfaces to Quantum Communications UN-LAB North Eastern University ITU-IOBNT 6G

https://rumble.com/v5dikg9-325032201.html

Keywords
trump20242030covid
