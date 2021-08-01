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Vital Astrology
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2 views • August 01, 2021
This video introduces Vital Astrology, which is a quantum leap forward for astrology, afforded by two important breakthroughs I made in my research, the first in late 2013 and the second in the summer of 2019. These breakthroughs identify correlations between Astrology and Physics which reveal the over arching science I call Epiphysics which unites Physics and Metaphysics in a unified understanding, and enables a deeper understanding of both.
The music is Holst's Planets Suit, part of the Venus movement. It is fully public domain courtesy of “The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band” and “commons.wikimedia.org”
8K Public Domain textures of the starscape and planets are courtesy of, “solarsystemscope.com”.
The music is Holst's Planets Suit, part of the Venus movement. It is fully public domain courtesy of “The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band” and “commons.wikimedia.org”
8K Public Domain textures of the starscape and planets are courtesy of, “solarsystemscope.com”.
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