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‘Costs can’t come from Iranian pockets’: Ex-IRGC commander floats levying fees for Hormuz passage
Iran has “shown for 47 years that the Strait of Hormuz is open,” says Mohsen Rezaei, top military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.
However, after the prolonged wars waged against it, Iran “can no longer simply carry on as before.”
He clarified there is a current discussion about Iran collecting “service costs” from vessels passing through the waterway.
“We want to maintain the security of the Strait of Hormuz. We want to protect the environment of the Strait of Hormuz. We must establish insurance mechanisms so that if incidents occur, ships that encounter problems are covered to reduce their risk,” noted the former commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.
These costs “cannot come out of the pockets of the Iranian people,” and need to be collected “from those who are transporting oil through this strait”, he emphasized.