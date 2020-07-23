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Les dessins interdits d'Yves Saint Laurent
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52 views • July 23, 2020
Yves Saint Laurent dessinait également des œuvres érotiques (et pornographiques ; pas visibles dans cette vidéo). Il en a offert plus de 300 à Fabrice Thomas, qui a partagé quelques années sa vie. Pierre Bergé a voulu s'approprier ces dessins, accusant Fabrice Thomas de vol. Au final, Monsieur Bergé a été débouté deux fois.
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
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@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
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