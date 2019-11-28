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Marksizmas, Socializmas, Komunizmas ir Iliuminati - LTanon ir Kazimieras Juraitis
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1099 views • November 28, 2019
Youtube uždraustas video, dėl kurio Kazimiero kanalas buvo uždarytas savaitei ir gavo pirmą iš 3 įspėjimų, dėka silpnų nervų kultūrinių marksistų pateiktų skundų. Kalbamės apie marksizmo ir jo tęsinių tikrąsias ištakas ir tikrąjį veidą, iš jo kilusių ideologijų esmę.
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