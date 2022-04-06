THE CRETIANS ARE ALWAYS LIARS, EVIL BEASTS, SLOW BELLIES. (A PROPHET OF THEIR OWN)

BEHOLD! (rabbi)Singer has a Mouth of a Viper! And blind minions that serve his perverted Scripture teachings as they worship him and call him "The Wisest, The Great, Father, Rabbi" ext! The Irony is Singer's minions march to their own demise while declaring blasphemies! We must pray for these loss souls that Satan's hands be removed from covering their eyes! Singer would have you lower your self-being and give up your salvation, treat you as a savage beast, to declare the 7 Noahide Laws as Your new commandments do to being Goyem (A lower species)! This is abusive and denies the Gift of the Father of the Blessing of the Jew unto the Gentile through Mercy and Grace of Jesus Christ.

Titus 1:10-14 DEALING WITH FALSE TEACHER

For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision:

Whose mouths must be stopped, who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre's sake.

One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, the Cretians are alway liars, evil beasts, slow bellies.

This witness is true. Wherefore rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith;

Not giving heed to Jewish fables, and commandments of men, that turn from the truth.

Isaiah 43:11 Holy Torah Verse Equivalent King James (Torah predated Talmud by 1000's of years, the pharisees rewrote The Torah into the Talmud after witnessing his events(real power struggle for these corrupt men)

“I, even I, am the LORD; and beside ME there is no saviour.” (Hense the word ME👀❤)