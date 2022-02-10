© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REINER FUELLMICH: “THERE IS A FINGERPRINT THAT ONLY THE VACCINES LEAVE”
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
1226 views • February 10, 2022
From HerbalGurl
Reiner Fuellmich says he has scientists who can prove causation between the shots and vaccine injuries
“There is a fingerprint that only the vaccines leave”
Reiner Fuellmich says he has scientists who can prove causation between the shots and vaccine injuries
“There is a fingerprint that only the vaccines leave”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.