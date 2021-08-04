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AUSTRALIA HAS BEEN OVERRUN BY TERRORISTS IN POLICE UNIFORMS
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160 views • August 04, 2021
Qld Australia... there are no words....
Australia is currently undergoing a military coup being staged by corporate criminals and pedophiles masquerading as government - under the cover of the covid fraud. Rise up Australians. Our country is being stolen and you are all asleep....
To the People of the world. Please, we need your help.
Shared from and subscribe to:
TheCrowhouse
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
Australia is currently undergoing a military coup being staged by corporate criminals and pedophiles masquerading as government - under the cover of the covid fraud. Rise up Australians. Our country is being stolen and you are all asleep....
To the People of the world. Please, we need your help.
Shared from and subscribe to:
TheCrowhouse
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
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