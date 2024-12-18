BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
105-year-old woman receives master’s degree from Stanford
Sanjaysmith
Sanjaysmith
2 followers
0
30 views • 4 months ago

College Education (Undergraduate Education) refers to the first level of higher education, typically pursued after completing secondary education (high school). It usually lasts for about 3 to 4 years, depending on the country and specific program. During this period, students work toward obtaining a bachelor’s degree in a chosen field of study.

Undergraduate education includes a combination of general education courses, which provide foundational knowledge in areas like science, humanities, and social studies, as well as specialized courses related to the student's major. This stage is designed to provide both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, preparing students for careers, further academic study, or professional certifications.

Keywords
educationonlinecoureses
