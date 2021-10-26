Video of Man Dying in Front of Hospital that Refuses to Open Door - Foretaste of What's Ahead?

A video has emerged from apparently a Spanish-speaking country where family members try desperately to revive a man who is part of their family in front of a door to what appears to be some kind of emergency room in a hospital or clinic.

A security guard and some people are seen inside, but nobody with uniforms like nurses or doctors.

The security guard does come out at some point and talk to the frantic family, but does not let them in.

The family members desperately try to apply CPR to the father/husband, calling out in loud voices demanding that they open their doors.

I don't have the context of where this happened, but I think it is important to show this to our readers, because this could very well be the scene that soon will be experienced all across the Wotld with massive staffing problems in hospital systems that is only getting worse, as many nurses and hospital staff are quitting or being fired due to COVID vaccine mandates, while others are injured or die from the shots.

In fact, this is already starting to happen based on published news sources in recent days.