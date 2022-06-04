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[Bidan] Leaves Americans Behind
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58 views • June 04, 2022
Dems Push Jan 6 Focus While Americans Suffer
* Biden offers little hope — and change most of us don’t want.
* Americans are getting poorer.
* We seem to be ready to deliver an electoral smackdown to the Dems’ anti-American crusade.
* Decline is their plan.
* We’re not going to surrender to their world view i.e. permanent pessimism and self-loathing.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 3 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307279824112
* Biden offers little hope — and change most of us don’t want.
* Americans are getting poorer.
* We seem to be ready to deliver an electoral smackdown to the Dems’ anti-American crusade.
* Decline is their plan.
* We’re not going to surrender to their world view i.e. permanent pessimism and self-loathing.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 3 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307279824112
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