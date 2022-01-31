© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wannabe George Soros of Canada head of the "antihate.ca"
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • January 31, 2022
Here is BERNIE FARBER #berniefarber . The wannabe #georgesoros of Canada head of the "antihate.ca" also known as #ANTIFA . Who gets OUR TAX DOLLARS FROM TRUDEAU. To do "hit pieces" against the good guys. "Antihate" (antifa) has a entire BLOG dedicated to DEFAMING #chrissky .... and here is their "fearless leader" attacking the Truck Convoy as paid to do! #exposed. #chrisskyarmy #unitednoncompliance #justsayno
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.