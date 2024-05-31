Feeling Hopeless Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:26 - My husband is 62 and has sarcopenia. He started doing specific exercises to train his glutes and his muscle mass has decreased even further! He sleeps very badly and there is muscle breakdown but no muscle building! Men at that age also all suffer from prostate enlargement. He would like to take Creatine but is this bad for the prostate? The prostate is part glandular tissue and part muscle tissue. Can you explain this?

00:07:15 - My wife is dealing with a large fibroid in her uterus. Is there a natural way to get rid of it or shrink it? Doctors recommend birth control or surgery, but we want to use the body’s natural way of healing instead.

00:10:27 - My daughter has been to every doctor for pain in her lower back for the past 4yrs. Now she is getting sharp pain in her upper back. She has gotten every test done and they tell her, she is fine. She is 47, eats healthily, exercises daily, and drinks water all the time. She gets all these pains here and there as well as headaches. She has a very high-stress job. She’s in front of a computer 10 to 12 hours a day. She does take breaks and she’ll walk for an hour every day. She’s very health-conscious, but something is going on. Can you help?

00:14:32 - My blood pressure has been pretty elevated lately. Readings as high as 172/104. Palpitations and elevated HR as high as 120 rest. I reduced my BP to 130/90 range with relaxation measures and dropped coffee down from 26 oz to 12 oz/ day. I am a nurse and have a high-stress life. Have a hx of mitral valve prolapse. Working on diet, exercise, and stress management. What are your thoughts on the use of black seed oil while I work on the other factors?









