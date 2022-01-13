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3 Steps to Changing the World
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1 view • January 13, 2022
Church reformation today is as far away from a revival in Christianity as ever before. Jesus' message was about more than just "how to get to heaven", and while the original church understood that, the lukewarm churches these days have no idea about how to be a disciple of Christ. Watch this video to find out what Jesus wants from us. When we start doing that, it is guaranteed to bring about a radical global change that will usher in the return of Christ!
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