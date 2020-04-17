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Solar Upgrade
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76 views • April 17, 2020
This is an attunement and consciousness upgrade from a powerful collective called Solar (pronounced Sollar), a non dimensional being, who wishes to assist us at this time of transformation.. The first part is provided through this video. The final part will be given directly by them later by your request.. Please allow a few days between each, for the energies to integrate fully within you...
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