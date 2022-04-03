© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Law of Cause and Effect on the Group of People (Accidents, War, Rape Example)
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • April 03, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/sus67vhuNgA
20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P1
Cut:
46m55s - 55m03s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“EVERYBODY EFFECTED IS INVOLVED IN THE CAUSE.”
“OUR OWN SOUL IS THE MOST POWERFUL WHEN WE ADDRESS THE CAUSE RATHER THAN THE EFFECT.”
https://youtu.be/sus67vhuNgA
20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P1
Cut:
46m55s - 55m03s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“EVERYBODY EFFECTED IS INVOLVED IN THE CAUSE.”
“OUR OWN SOUL IS THE MOST POWERFUL WHEN WE ADDRESS THE CAUSE RATHER THAN THE EFFECT.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.