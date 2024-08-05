Iran deploys Russian Murmansk-BN for strong retaliation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iranian military has begun deploying Murmansk-BN long-range communications jamming system, Russian most advanced electronic warfare system at several strategic locations. It appears that Iranian surprise move is a preparation for retaliation and anticipation of a possible US-Israeli attack, following the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniye in Tehran.
