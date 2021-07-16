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The Rockefeller Foundation WHAT'S NEXT? (subtítulos español)
vari3dad3s
vari3dad3s
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1000 views • July 16, 2021
A 2010 Rockefeller Foundation report defined the events of this past year with meridian accuracy.
What's next?
Listening to their puppets at the World Economic Forum, it is easy to deduce..

The Rockefeller Foundation
Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Developmenthttps:
Download
//issuu.com/suzakadusk/docs/32476682-null

The Anglo - Saxon Mission Part 1 (Project Camelot):
https://www.brighteon.com/2c5665bb-e123-4dd1-ad66-f9cfdb513528
The Anglo - Saxon Mission Part 2 (Project Camelot):
https://www.brighteon.com/1166966d-86df-4052-a96f-18ec3a94dbfb

Español:
Un informe de la Fundación Rockefeller en 2010 definió con precisión los acontecimientos de este último año.
¿Qué es lo que sigue?
Escuchando a sus marionetas del Foro Económico Mundial, es fácil deducirlo.

La Fundación Rockefeller
Escenarios para el futuro de la tecnología y el desarrollo internacionalhttps:
Descargar

//issuu.com/suzakadusk/docs/32476682-null

La misión anglosajona Parte 1 (Proyecto Camelot):
https://www.brighteon.com/2c5665bb-e123-4dd1-ad66-f9cfdb513528
La misión anglosajona Parte 2 (Proyecto Camelot):
https://www.brighteon.com/1166966d-86df-4052-a96f-18ec3a94dbfb
Keywords
cyber attackrockefellerfoundationcrash economic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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